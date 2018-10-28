Wright is slated to serve as one of the Panthers' starting wideouts Sunday against the Ravens with Torrey Smith (knee0 inactive, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Though he's expected to be on the field for the start of the Panthers' first drive of the day, Wright won't necessarily benefit from a huge surge in snaps and/or targets with Smith out. The Panthers are expected to increase the roles of youngsters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel in Week 8, while No. 6 receiver Damiere Byrd also boasts plenty of familiarity with playing Smith's position. The triumvirate of Devin Funchess, Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey should remain locked in as quarterback Cam Newton's top three targets, perhaps leaving little volume to go around for Wright and the team's other depth wideouts.