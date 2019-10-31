Panthers' Jarius Wright: Full participant Thursday
Wright (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Wright missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury suffered Week 8 versus the 49ers. The fact that he's now resumed participating without limitations puts Wright on track to take the field Sunday against Tennessee. He'll play his usual role as the No. 3 wideout in Carolina behind D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.
