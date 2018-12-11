Panthers' Jarius Wright: Gets four touches
Wright caught three of five targets for 36 yards and rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.
Wright finished third among Carolina's receivers in snaps, featuring for over half of the team's offensive plays. His target count marked his most since Week 5 and allowed Wright to post between 20 and 45 yards for the fifth straight game, illustrating his consistency in his depth role.
