Wright caught three of five targets for 36 yards and rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.

Wright finished third among Carolina's receivers in snaps, featuring for over half of the team's offensive plays. His target count marked his most since Week 5 and allowed Wright to post between 20 and 45 yards for the fifth straight game, illustrating his consistency in his depth role.

