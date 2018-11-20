Wright caught all three of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Lions.

Wright's performance marked his best this season outside of Week 2's five catches for 62 yards and a score. It came while the veteran played over 70 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, which was an increase from recent outings. His day could've been even better had Cam Newton hit him for a wide-open two-point conversion that would've won the game, but Wright at least put in an above average effort.