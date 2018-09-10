Panthers' Jarius Wright: Hauls in three passes
Wright caught three of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys.
Wright featured on just under half of Carolina's offensive snaps, ranking third behind Devin Funchess and Torrey Smith among the team's receivers. That supported the notion that he'd begin the season ahead of rookie first-rounder D.J. Moore, but the fact Wright tied Funchess to lead the group in both catches and targets was somewhat surprising. Sure, his totals were modest, but Wright's familiarity with coordinator Norv Turner's scheme seems to be benefitting him early on.
