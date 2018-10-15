Panthers' Jarius Wright: Just one catch
Wright caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Redskins.
Wright played over 60 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, but once again failed to make much of an impact. The veteran saw the fewest targets among his fellow receivers, as Devin Funchess, D.J. Moore and Torrey Smith all got at least five looks, and has now managed just 35 yards over the last three games.
