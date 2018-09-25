Wright caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Bengals.

Wright played under 40 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps while watching rookie wideout D.J. Moore take on a larger share than in the first two weeks. Although Wright hauled in the only look his way, the Panthers' interchangeable receiving options behind Devin Funchess should make his production difficult to predict on a weekly basis.

