Wright was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the 49ers with a leg injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Wright is likely a long shot to return this afternoon, so Brandon Zylstra will see increased responsibilities as the only receiver remaining behind D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. If he's unable to return, Wright will finish with two catches on three targets for 12 yards.

