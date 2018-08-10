Panthers' Jarius Wright: Long gain in preseason opener
Wright caught his lone target for 28 yards in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Bills in the preseason opener.
Wright's catch-and-run set the Panthers up on the two-yard line on the team's second offensive series. That led to Carolina's opening touchdown, reflecting quite well on Wright's impact with the starters. Long an underrated chain-mover -- and the team's unofficial receptions leader through training camp, Bryan Strickland of Panthers.com reports -- Wright's stellar play thus far could land him the slot-receiving gig, but he'll need to maintain his performance level through the remaining exhibition slate.
More News
-
Jarius Wright: Signing with Carolina•
-
Jarius Wright: Let go by Vikings•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Compiles 55 total yards in NFC championship•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Full participant Thursday•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Progresses to limited participant•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Listed as non-participant Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...