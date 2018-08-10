Panthers' Jarius Wright: Long gain in preseason opener

Wright caught his lone target for 28 yards in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Bills in the preseason opener.

Wright's catch-and-run set the Panthers up on the two-yard line on the team's second offensive series. That led to Carolina's opening touchdown, reflecting quite well on Wright's impact with the starters. Long an underrated chain-mover -- and the team's unofficial receptions leader through training camp, Bryan Strickland of Panthers.com reports -- Wright's stellar play thus far could land him the slot-receiving gig, but he'll need to maintain his performance level through the remaining exhibition slate.