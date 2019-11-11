Play

Wright caught one of two targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.

Wright has been a low-end model of consistency, as he's now finished with either one or two catches in seven of nine outings this season. While Sunday's performance was certainly an improvement on his goose egg in Week 9, Wright's 171 yards and zero touchdowns so far really restrict his fantasy value.

