Wright brought in both of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Wright played only 46 percent of offensive snaps during the Week 12 loss. With rookie D.J. Moore and second-year pro Curtis Samuel both having logged 92 percent of snaps and earned increased usage going forward, Wright is unlikely to see the volume necessary to propel him onto the fantasy radar anytime soon.

