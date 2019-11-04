Wright failed to catch any of his four targets and also lost seven yards on a rushing attempt in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.

Wright's day got off to a rough start, as was stopped for a considerable loss on a rare rushing attempt, before tipping a pass that was then intercepted on the very next play of Carolina's second offensive series. The veteran also had a diving, 19-yard reception overturned in the second quarter, furthering frustrations in a negative fantasy performance. Although he usually only has a catch or two, Wright will still look for marked improvement in Week 10 versus the Packers.