Wright has not been targeted yet this preseason despite featuring in two games.

Wright sat out Carolina's opener, and although he featured briefly in the team's last two contests, he didn't draw any looks from his quarterbacks. Nonetheless, the veteran seems primed to hold down his No. 3 receiver spot behind D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, even though the addition of Chris Hogan gives him more competition to go along with Torrey Smith again this season.