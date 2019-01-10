Panthers' Jarius Wright: Productive in depth role
Wright finished the 2018 regular season with 43 catches on 59 targets for 447 yards and a touchdown across 16 games.
After inking a three-year contract with the Panthers over the offseason, Wright made a fairly seamless transition while working under offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who was already familiar with the wideout from their time together in Minnesota. While he wasn't a major priority in the passing game, Wright still managed a new career high in receptions while posting his second-best marks in both targets and yardage. The veteran provided a reliable depth presence and should remain in a similar role next season.
