Wright (leg) returned to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wright was carted off early in the second half, but all seems to be fine as he got back onto the field in the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old wideout will continue to work as the team's No. 3 receiver behind D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

