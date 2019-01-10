Panthers' Jarius Wright: Second-best season
Wright finished the 2018 regular season with 43 catches on 59 targets for 447 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played.
Wright joined the Panthers in the offseason to reunite with former offensive coordinator Norv Turner. After playing under Turner in Minnesota, Wright made an easy transition to his new team, resulting in a new career high in receptions while posting his second-best marks in both targets and yards. The veteran provided a reliable depth presence and should remain in a similar role next season.
