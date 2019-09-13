Wright caught two of six targets for 15 yards in Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Wright saw only one target in the season opener but was significantly more involved Thursday, though it didn't lead to much production. The 29-year-old played 54 of 79 offensive snaps and appears to be locked in as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, as Chris Hogan has played only eight offensive snaps through two contests.

