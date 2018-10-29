Panthers' Jarius Wright: Snap count slashed Week 8
Wright caught two of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens.
Wright was deemed a starter in the wake of Torrey Smith (knee) being ruled out, but his steep decline in snaps contrasted that technical promotion. All in all, Wright featured on barely over a quarter of Carolina's offensive plays, which came just a week after posting his most scrimmage yards of the season. Instead of the veteran Wright, the Panthers turned to rookie first-rounder D.J. Moore, who accounted for a career-best 129 total yards while playing over 70 percent of the snaps, and second-year wideout Curtis Samuel, who gained 28 yards on three catches while playing 40 percent. With Moore and Samuel obviously factoring more into the team's long-term plans, it'll be interesting to see if Wright can return to a more relevant role in Week 9 versus the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Entering starting lineup•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Big rush in Sunday's win•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Just one catch•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Targeted six times•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Just one reception versus Bengals•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Plays key complementary role in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....