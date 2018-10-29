Wright caught two of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens.

Wright was deemed a starter in the wake of Torrey Smith (knee) being ruled out, but his steep decline in snaps contrasted that technical promotion. All in all, Wright featured on barely over a quarter of Carolina's offensive plays, which came just a week after posting his most scrimmage yards of the season. Instead of the veteran Wright, the Panthers turned to rookie first-rounder D.J. Moore, who accounted for a career-best 129 total yards while playing over 70 percent of the snaps, and second-year wideout Curtis Samuel, who gained 28 yards on three catches while playing 40 percent. With Moore and Samuel obviously factoring more into the team's long-term plans, it'll be interesting to see if Wright can return to a more relevant role in Week 9 versus the Buccaneers.