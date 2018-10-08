Panthers' Jarius Wright: Targeted six times
Wright caught three of six targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Giants.
Wright's day included a long reception for 27 yards, but his other five looks didn't yield much. Still, it was encouraging to see him get more involved after catching just one pass in Week 3. With Curtis Samuel back in the fold, however, and rookie first-rounder D.J. Moore a key piece going forward, it'll be interesting to monitor whether Wright's snap count is impacted in upcoming outings.
