Wright caught seven of eight targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Wright displayed a strong rapport with both of Carolina's backup quarterbacks, recording season highs in both receptions and receiving yards. He didn't make many big gains outside of a 24-yard catch and run, but it was a solid showing nonetheless. Wright will look to remain involved in the offense during next Sunday's season finale against the Saints.

