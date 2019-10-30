Wright (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Wright was carted off the field during this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers but ended up returning and finishing the game. The fact he was able to play through it is a positive sign, but he'll need to get on the practice field either Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Titans. If he's able to shed the injury, Wright could have an increased role since Curtis Samuel (shoulder) also missed Wednesday's practice. Wright has surpassed two receptions just once this year and has yet to find the end zone.

