Panthers' Jarius Wright: Unable to practice
Wright (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Wright was carted off the field during this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers but ended up returning and finishing the game. The fact he was able to play through it is a positive sign, but he'll need to get on the practice field either Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Titans. If he's able to shed the injury, Wright could have an increased role since Curtis Samuel (shoulder) also missed Wednesday's practice. Wright has surpassed two receptions just once this year and has yet to find the end zone.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.