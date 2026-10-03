The Panthers elevated Reed from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

If Reed gets into Sunday's matchup versus Detroit, it will be the first regular-season action of his NFL career. The 23-year-old spent all of last season on Carolina's practice squad but wasn't elevated at any point. Reed's opportunity comes after Xavier Legette (knee) was placed on IR on Saturday, and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup.