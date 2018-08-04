Vander Laan (shoulder) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Vander Laan is in the middle of a crowded tight end corps, with five players battling for a spot behind Greg Olsen. Since Olsen will be targeted most out of the tight ends, Vander Laan can carve out a roster spot by focusing on his run-blocking abilities.

