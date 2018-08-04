Panthers' Jason Vander Laan: Held out of practice
Vander Laan (shoulder) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Vander Laan is in the middle of a crowded tight end corps, with five players battling for a spot behind Greg Olsen. Since Olsen will be targeted most out of the tight ends, Vander Laan can carve out a roster spot by focusing on his run-blocking abilities.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...