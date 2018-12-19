Panthers' Jason Vander Laan: Promoted from practice squad
The Panthers signed Vander Laan from their practice squad Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.
Vander Laan's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of kicker Graham Gano (knee) on injured reserve. The 24-year-old will provide depth at the tight end position behind Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz going forward.
