Panthers' Jason Vander Laan: Signs with Panthers
Vander Laan signed a contract with the Panthers on Monday.
Vander Laan saw action in four games with the Colts in 2017, also spending plenty of time on the team's practice squad. After being cut loose by the Colts earlier in May, Vander Laan now heads to Carolina, where he's still likely a long shot to make the final roster. Vander Laan will need to impress throughout offseason actives and training camp to earn a spot as added depth at tight end.
