Sanders (ankle), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 6 tilt versus Dallas, is not likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sanders suffered a high-ankle sprain against Atlanta in Week 3. He missed Carolina's subsequent two games and appears in line for a third straight absence this Sunday. Sanders did manage to practice in full Thursday this week, but he was limited again Friday and entered the weekend deemed questionable to return to action. If he indeed sits out against the Cowboys, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans would again be in line to lead the Panthers' tight-end corps.