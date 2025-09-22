The Panthers are awaiting MRI results to diagnose the severity of Sanders' right ankle/foot injury, though initial X-rays were encouraging, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders was forced out of Sunday's blowout win over the Falcons early, though he secured both of his targets for 11 yards before leaving the field. The second-year pro has operated as Carolina's top pass-catching tight end, so if he were to miss any time it would provide an opportunity for Tommy Tremble to take on extra receiving work.