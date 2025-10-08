Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (ankle) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Sanders is practicing for the first time since suffering a right high-ankle sprain Week 3 versus the Falcons. After having missed the last two games, it appears the second-year pro could have a chance to return for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. If cleared to play Week 6, Sanders will rejoin Tommy Tremble atop the depth chart at the tight end position.
