Sanders (ankle) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sanders is practicing for the first time since suffering a right high-ankle sprain Week 3 versus the Falcons. After having missed the last two games, it appears the second-year pro could have a chance to return for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. If cleared to play Week 6, Sanders will rejoin Tommy Tremble atop the depth chart at the tight end position.