Sanders (neck) is listed as active Sunday at Philadelphia, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Sanders is back after missing one game due to a neck injury that he sustained following a scary fall back in Week 12 against the Chiefs. He'll thus act as Carolina's top tight end Sunday against an Eagles defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest YPT (6.16) to opposing tight ends this season.
