Sanders was targeted twice but didn't record a catch in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Sanders returned to in-game action Sunday after missing the Panthers' last three contests due to an ankle injury. However, he wasn't heavily involved in the team's offensive game plan, drawing just two targets. The second-year pro has now caught 11 of 16 targets for 92 yards through four games this season. Although Sanders is expected to continue operating as the Panthers' top tight end in the Week 8 matchup against the Bills, he unlikely to carry much fantasy value, especially if Bryce Young (ankle) is sidelined.