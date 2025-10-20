Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Blanks in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders was targeted twice but didn't record a catch in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
Sanders returned to in-game action Sunday after missing the Panthers' last three contests due to an ankle injury. However, he wasn't heavily involved in the team's offensive game plan, drawing just two targets. The second-year pro has now caught 11 of 16 targets for 92 yards through four games this season. Although Sanders is expected to continue operating as the Panthers' top tight end in the Week 8 matchup against the Bills, he unlikely to carry much fantasy value, especially if Bryce Young (ankle) is sidelined.
More News
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Practices without limits Thursday•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Limited again Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Inactive again in Week 6•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Appears set for another absence•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Viewed as game-time decision•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Churns out full practice•