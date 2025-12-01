Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Blanks in Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders was not targeted during Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams.
The second-year pro from Texas has served as Carolina's top receiving tight end throughout the season, catching 25 of 30 targets for 176 yards across 10 appearances. However, he's been targeted just once over the Panthers' last two games, indicating that his role may be shrinking as the season progresses. Carolina is on bye in Week 14, but Sanders will likely carry minimal fantasy value in the Week 15 matchup against the Saints.
