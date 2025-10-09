Sanders (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

With an uncapped session under his belt, Sanders looks on track to make his return to action Sunday against the Cowboys, after a right high-ankle sprain had kept him out of commission for each of the Panthers' last two contests. Assuming he gets the green light to play this weekend, Sanders should step back in as Carolina's top tight end, which would result in a reduced snap share for Tommy Tremble.