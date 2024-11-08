Sanders (wrist/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Sanders was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant before upgrading to full participation Friday. Fellow tight end Tommy Tremble (back) is listed as questionable, but a pair of full practices this week suggest he's likely to play, which could mean a reduction in Sanders' workload. On the other hand, Sanders' performance in recent weeks could mean his playing time is less dependent on Tremble's health. Sanders has played at least 70 percent of snaps in the five games Tremble has missed or left early, compared to 50 percent snap share or less the four weeks when Tremble has been fully available.