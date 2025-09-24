Sanders (ankle) is week-to-week due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered during the Panthers' win over the Falcons in Week 3, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders is not practicing Wednesday but is also not wearing the walking boot he was previously spotted in, per Joe Person of The Athletic. The second-year pro appears on track to sit out Sunday's road matchup against the Patriots, and possibly longer, but the team hasn't yet officially provided an official timetable for his recovery. If Sanders indeed misses time, in his absence Tommy Tremble will be positioned for an uptick in receiving work.