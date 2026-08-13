Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Could be on roster bubble

Sanders could have to battle for a roster spot for the remainder of the preseason after the Panthers signed veteran tight end Darren Waller to a one-year deal Wednesday, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Even before the Panthers brought Waller aboard, Sanders already looked to be third on the depth chart at tight end, as he played in the team's preseason opener versus the Cardinals last week while Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans were rested. A fourth-round draft pick in 2024, Sanders had still been viewed as the Panthers' top pass-catching option at the position, but he no longer holds that distinction following the addition of the 33-year-old Waller, who ended a one-year retirement last season and delivered an impressive 24-283-6 receiving line in just six games with the Dolphins. With Carolina also holding Feleipe Franks in high regard for his special-teams contributions, the team may prefer to enter the season with him as their No. 4 tight end over Sanders, who could be viewed as redundant now that Waller is in the fold.