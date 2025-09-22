Sanders has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following his MRI on Monday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Sanders' injury could make him a candidate for IR, in which case he'd be required to sit out at least four contests. The second-year tight end was forced out of Sunday's win over the Falcons in the fourth quarter. As long as Sanders is unable to take the field, Tommy Tremble will figure to handle a modest uptick in receiving volume in addition to his usual blocking responsibilities.