Sanders, who left Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a neck injury, has been released from the hospital, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders had been transported to a local hospital Sunday after being carted off the field supported by a backboard. Per Newton, though the rookie tight end was subsequently discharged from the hospital, he still is being evaluated. The Panthers' next game is Dec. 1 against the Buccaneers.

