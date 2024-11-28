Sanders (neck) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sanders is in recovery mode from a neck injury that he sustained this past Sunday against the Chiefs in which he was carted off the field and required further evaluation at a Charlotte area hospital. Coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Sanders to be available for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, per Gantt, but the tight end may get back on the practice field before week's end. Friday's injury report will reveal as much and also may include a ruling on his Week 13 status.