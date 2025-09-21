Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Exits early with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's game versus the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Sanders was being attended to by team trainers before the Panthers tagged him as questionable to return early in the fourth quarter. He hauled in both of his targets for 11 yards prior to his departure.
More News
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Monster PPR effort Sunday•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Logs 27 yards in Week 1•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Listed as No. 1 tight end•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Standing out at camp•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Finishes rookie campaign strong•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Held without a catch again•