Sanders caught three of his five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win against the Falcons.

Sanders had really struggled since returning from his neck injury in the Week 14 loss to the Eagles, managing to catch just one of his three targets for five yards over four games prior to Sunday's performance. The rookie tight end from Texas finished as the Panthers' fourth-leading receiver in Week 18, outpacing fellow tight end Tommy Tremble (30 yards). Sanders finished his rookie campaign as Carolina's top receiver from the tight end spot, recording 33 receptions for 342 yards and one touchdown in 16 appearances.