Sanders caught all five of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to New Orleans.

It was the second-highest reception total of the season for the second-year tight end, after a 7-54-0 line in Week 2. Sanders is still looking for his first touchdown of 2025, and Carolina's limited passing attack might not give him many opportunities to end that drought. Sanders will take a 20-148-0 line on 25 targets through seven games into a Week 11 clash with the Falcons.