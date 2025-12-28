Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Has broken ankle, set for surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dave Canales said after Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks that Sanders suffered a broken ankle during the contest and is slated for surgery, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Based on Canales' comments, Sanders almost assuredly will miss a Week 18 matchup with the Buccaneers, the winner of whom will take the NFC South. In reality, though, Sanders' 2025 season likely is over, even if the Panthers were to make a deep playoff run. For as long as Sanders is sidelined and Carolina's campaign remains alive, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and James Mitchell will be the tight ends available to the offense.
More News
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Ruled out of Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Suffers ankle injury Sunday•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Snags TD in Week 16 win•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Logs five yards in Week 15•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Blanks in Week 13•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Just one target in loss•