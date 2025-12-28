Coach Dave Canales said after Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks that Sanders suffered a broken ankle during the contest and is slated for surgery, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Based on Canales' comments, Sanders almost assuredly will miss a Week 18 matchup with the Buccaneers, the winner of whom will take the NFC South. In reality, though, Sanders' 2025 season likely is over, even if the Panthers were to make a deep playoff run. For as long as Sanders is sidelined and Carolina's campaign remains alive, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and James Mitchell will be the tight ends available to the offense.