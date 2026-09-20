Sanders (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sanders will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive week, with the Panthers going with four active tight ends in Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller and Feleipe Franks for Sunday's NFC South tilt. Sanders' next chance to play is Week 3 against the Browns on Sept. 27, though there doesn't appear to be a clear path to playing time for the 2024 fourth-rounder at this time.