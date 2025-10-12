Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Inactive again in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Cowboys, Darrin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Sanders thus will miss a third straight game due to a high right-ankle sprain that he suffered Week 3 versus the Falcons. On a positive note, he followed an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen during Week 6 prep, so he appears to be closing in on a return to action. TEs Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and even James Mitchell will continue to play increased roles in the Panthers offense Sunday.
