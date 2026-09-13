Sanders (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Sanders, a fourth-round selection of the Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft, will be a healthy scratch for Week 1 while Carolina rolls with Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller and Feleipe Franks as the active tight ends for Sunday's regular-season opener. Sanders' next chance to suit up is Week 2 against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 20, though he may not be active for a game unless there's an injury to a tight end ahead of him on the depth chart.