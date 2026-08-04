Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Injures ankle Tuesday

Sanders exited Tuesday's practice with an ankle injury, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The injuries continue to pile up for Carolina, though there hasn't been any indication Sanders is dealing with a long-term problem. Sanders has appeared in 29 regular-season contests across his first two seasons and has produced 62 catches for 532 yards and two touchdowns on 77 targets. He's again expected to see snaps in the Panthers' three-man tight end committee that also involves Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans.