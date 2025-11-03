default-cbs-image
Sanders caught his lone target for five yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

The second-year tight end from Texas has struggled to settle in since returning from injury in the Week 7 win over the Jets, posting just four catches for 24 yards across 87 offensive snaps. Even so, he's expected to remain the Panthers' top pass-catching tight end heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.

