Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Just one catch vs. Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders caught his lone target for five yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.
The second-year tight end from Texas has struggled to settle in since returning from injury in the Week 7 win over the Jets, posting just four catches for 24 yards across 87 offensive snaps. Even so, he's expected to remain the Panthers' top pass-catching tight end heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.
