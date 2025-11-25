Sanders caught his lone target for six yards in Monday night's 20-9 loss to the 49ers.

Although he was targeted just once, Sanders was the only Panthers' tight end to contribute in the receiving game Monday night. He's now caught 25 of 30 targets for 176 yards through just nine contests this season. Expect the Texas product to remain Carolina's No. 1 option at TE but carry minimal fantasy value in the Week 13 matchup against the Rams.