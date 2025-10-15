Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Limited again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Sanders now has logged three limited sessions and a full practice in his last four chances to do so, indicating he's nearing the end of his recovery from a high right-ankle sprain that has sidelined him the last three games. His status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of if he's trending toward a return to action Sunday at the Jets.
