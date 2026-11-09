Sanders recorded zero targets during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Broncos.

Sanders was active for the first time this season. However, he didn't log any offensive snaps and spent all his time on special teams. The 23-year-old has appeared in 30 regular-season games during his career, amassing 62 catches (77 targets) for 532 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders has had a few quality performances throughout his short NFL career, though he likely won't have an opportunity to get involved offensively moving ahead while Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller are in the mix.